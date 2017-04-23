High altitude balloon experiment indicative of NDA senior's loft - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

High altitude balloon experiment indicative of NDA senior's lofty aspirations

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

What goes up must come down.

That's what Notre Dame Academy senior Kate Miller counted on when she launched a high altitude balloon on Sunday afternoon from her backyard in Bowling Green.

Miller is now sifting through the results of a project that took her more than a year to compete to analyze the atmosphere and its effects on soil and creatures.

"We'll be looking for changes in radiation, since it will be going through the ozone layer. Changes in atmospheric pressure and temperature," she explained.

The balloon was equipped with a GPS and GoPro camera as well as temperature, wind speed and air pressure sensors.

It didn't exactly land where Kate expected.The balloon was supposed to burst over Elmore late in the afternoon and parachute down to the ground in Port Clinton carrying a box loaded with data. , in Port Clinton.

It didn't.

Instead the balloon landed in Lake Erie seven miles off shore from Lorrain where it was fished out of the lake by the Coast Guard.

As Kate went back to school on Monday, she was anxious to get a closer look at the data the weather balloon pulled in, but she already made some conclusions. 

"Kind of what you would expect. There was a spike in radiation at one point and temperatures were approaching zero Celsius at one point, within the payload," she said. 

Kate said the project was out of pure curiosity. She simply wanted to know what it was like nearly 19 miles high. 

In between class time at Notre Dame Academy, Kate got a group of students together to raise $12,00 for the project, which took a little more than a year to complete.

The weather balloon also had worms and a soil sample accompany it for the ride, which all landed safely.

Kate said she's looking forward to digging into all of the results and sharing the "near space" environment with others.

"Even looking through some of the footage briefly this morning, it was very turbulent, but the view was beautiful."

Kate graduates high school in May. She says she'll be studying environmental biology at the University of Dayton. 

