Frat brothers build new boardwalk for Sunshine Communities residents

Weather and floods had damaged the original boardwalk beyond repair (Source: Robin Erb)

The boardwalk replaces one built in 1993 by an earlier generation of Pi Kappa Phis (Source: Robin Erb)

The boardwalk will allow Sunshine Communities residents to enjoy a flower filled field (Source: WTOL)

Mempers of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity assemble the new boardwalk (Source: WTOL

The present connected with the past this weekend at Sunshine Communities in Maumee.

A boardwalk was replaced so residents of Sunshine can enjoy a flower filled field along a stretch of Swan Creek.

All the work was done by members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

They came from four states, wielding power tools and lumber to build the eleven-hundred foot long, fully accessible boardwalk.

It’s a very gratifying experience for Pi Kappa Phi member Sam Reihs.

“Being able to be part of something bigger than yourself. All the brothers working together to complete something. That’s very impressive,” said Sam.

In 1993, members of the fraternity built the original boardwalk here.

But years of flooding and ice damage destroyed it.

That boardwalk was torn down and this new generation of Pi Kapps used elbow grease and love to build a new one during spring break that will be stronger and last longer.

“The guys and I were out here in the fall of last year to help demolish the old one. It hadn’t been functioning in a couple of years so I was excited to see it’s replacement come around,” said 1993 Pi Kappa Phi member Mark Urrutia.

This is all part of a service project the guys are involved in called 2017 Ability Experience.

“When all is said and done, it will be a good feeling to see the people of Sunshine Communities be able to use the boardwalk,” said Sam.

Another section of the boardwalk still needs to be finished.

Depending on weather, that should happen by August 1st.

