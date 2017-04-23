Police arrest man accused of three weekend robberies - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police arrest man accused of three weekend robberies

Jonathan Deselms, 31 (Source: Lucas County Jail) Jonathan Deselms, 31 (Source: Lucas County Jail)
(Source: Toledo Police Department) (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police have arrested a man they believed robbed a Toledo Family Dollar, Subway restaurant and a carry out over the weekend.

Jonathan Deselms, 31, is accused of first hitting the Family Dollar on 1135 West Sylvania and stealing all the money from the register Friday night. 

Police say he then went to the Subway on Broadway and South around 5:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to police, Deselms' third stop was the In and Out Mart on 2007 West Sylvania Sunday night.

Police say he was armed with a handgun stuffed into the waistband of his pants.

Deselms has been charged with three counts of aggravated robbery. 

