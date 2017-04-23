Walleye take early lead but come up short against Kalamazoo in game 6

The Toledo Walleye came out of gate strong to take an early 2-0 lead but it was all downhill from there as the Kalamazoo Wings went on to score 4 goals to win game six of their first round playoff series 4-3.

The Walleye’s Landon Oslanski got the first goal of the game after just 4 minutes in the first period.

Shortly after, with 13:54 left in the first period, Zach Nastasiuk put the Walleye up 2-0.

Kalamazoo was able to close the gap a bit before the first break after scoring a goal with 4:29 left in the first.

After a mishap with the Zamboni, in which the Kalamazoo mascot had to literally push it off the ice, the Wings’ Lane Scheidl tied up the game in the opening minutes of the second period.

Two more goals by a charged up Kalamazoo team put the Wings up 4-2 at the end of the second period.

The Walleye were finally able to get one back with a Tyson Spink goal with 4:37 left in the game but it was too little too late.

The deciding game will be played in Toledo on Tuesday night at 7:35 p.m. at the Huntington Center.

