University of Findlay adds new grad school offerings

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

The University of Findlay will now offer a Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree to its graduate school offerings.

The three-year program is designed to be completed in nine straight semesters after obtaining a bachelor’s degree.

Department of Occupational Therapy chair Mary Beth Dillon said she is excited about offering additional educational opportunity to those interested in pursuing careers and advancing themselves in the health services realm.

“The University of Findlay has a strong tradition of offering high-quality programs in occupational therapy in our traditional and weekend programs, and transitioning our traditional program to the doctoral level at this time will allow us to remain a regional and national leader in occupational therapy education,” Dillon said.

Students can begin applying for this program in fall 2018.

Current students and those admitted as freshman will be given special admission consideration.

Classes will begin June 2019. 

