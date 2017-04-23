Running to win more than just a marathon

"I'm trying to take it to the next level and Boston qualify in every state, so that's why I'm here in Ohio.”

That’s what Shannon Hays said today after finishing the Glass City Marathon in three hours and 40 minutes.



After today, Hays qualified for the Boston Marathon for the 21st time in the 20th state.



She currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia but traveled all the way to Toledo to run in the Glass City marathon.

She was alongside 8,000 runners while taking on the streets of Toledo and Sylvania.

Although running 26.2 miles is difficult for anyone, Hays has done it after surviving cervical cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2014.

“So I really thought my running days were over at that point, but then I was able to come back with a Boston qualifying time and I finished in 42 out of 43 states in under four hours and I wanted to come back and finish that goal. You know, I felt really blessed to have that successful story,” said Hays.

Her passion for running continues as she hopes to qualify for the Boston Marathon in all 50 states while timing out in under four hours.

Hays encourages anyone thinking about doing a marathon to get started and give it a try.

"It's just left foot, right foot. You just have to start somewhere and no matter where you start, as long as your being committed to it, you’re

going to be able to do it,” said Hays.

