Annual local film festival accepting film submissions

Film submissions are now being accepted to be entered into the third annual Maumee Film Festival.

Short films submitted in the Open Short Film Challenge and those created during the Project-4 Film Challenge will be screened at the Maumee Film Festival.

Films that are accepted will be screened for a live audience at the Maumee Indoor Theater on September 23.

The event is open to any filmmaker high school age or older.

For more information about the Festival and guidelines for the films, visit here.

