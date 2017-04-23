Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: April 23, 2017

On this week's Leading Edge, the new Dana Driveline Facility at Overland Industrial Park will manufacture the axles for the new Jeep Wrangler. Ben Brydges, operations manager for that plant, joins the show to talk about new job opportunities for those who have lost theirs with production of the Jeep Cherokee leaving Toledo.

Next, State Representative Theresa Gavarone joins the show with mother of two autistic children Jenny Hughes to talk about keeping drivers with communication disorders safe in the event of a traffic stop.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo. Catch up on old episodes here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.