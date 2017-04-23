Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: April 23, 2017 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: April 23, 2017

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

On this week's Leading Edge, the new Dana Driveline Facility at Overland Industrial Park will manufacture the axles for the new Jeep Wrangler. Ben Brydges, operations manager for that plant, joins the show to talk about new job opportunities for those who have lost theirs with production of the Jeep Cherokee leaving Toledo. 

Next, State Representative Theresa Gavarone joins the show with mother of two autistic children Jenny Hughes to talk about keeping drivers with communication disorders safe in the event of a traffic stop.

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

