Red Cross announces class schedule for May

The American Red Cross has announced their First Aid and CPR/AED courses for May.

These courses teach people what to do if someone is choking, how to control bleeding, and how to respond to seizures and other emergencies until medical help arrives.

Each year more than 5 million people learn life-saving techniques from Red Cross classes.

The American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter is offering adult and pediatric CPR/AED and First Aid classes on May 1 and May 24.

The classes will be held at the Hancock County Red Cross office at 125 Fair Street in Findlay.

Advance registration is required.

Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit here to register for classes and find other classes in your area.

