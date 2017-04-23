Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Toledo Zoo

Cinco de Mayo may have passed, but the Toledo Zoo continues to celebrate the day!

On May 5, 1862, underdog Mexican forces defeated the powerful French Army at the Battle of Puebla.

The battle was not a huge strategic win for Mexico, but was a patriotic and unifying victory.

To celebrate, the Toledo Zoo is holding their Cinco de Mayo Celebration on May 7. The event will be a traditional Mexican fiesta including live entertainment, pinatas, and crafts.

The celebration will take place on the Main Plaza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event is free with regular Zoo admission. A full list of events can be found here.

