Man killed, two injured in two-vehicle crash

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in south Toledo.

According to Toledo police, a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Micheal Suiter was driving eastbound on Airport Highway. Another vehicle driven by 26-year-old Mykah Robinson was driving westbound when it swerved across the center line.

The two vehicles collided, with Robinson's vehicle to spin and come to rest in the west bound lane. Suiter's vehicle rolled over.

Suiter was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Robinson and his passenger , 24-year-old Javon Short, were both taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

