Culture Clash hosts annual Record Store Day

Culture Clash hosts annual Record Store Day

By Kelsey Cogan, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Saturday marks the tenth annual Record Store Day.

There was a line wrapped around Culture Clash with people waiting to get their hands on some rare records.

This event is nationwide and some exclusive records as well as soundtracks can be found only Saturday.

Brett Burgerner was one of those who waited in line. He says it is a growing event, especially with vinyl records coming back in style.

“You would never see a line like this on any other day for a record store usually you walk right in and we've been in line for over an hour now... lines moving kind of slow which probably a good sign provably done good stuff in there,” said Brett.

Pat O’Connor, the former owner of Culture Clash, died in December of last year.

