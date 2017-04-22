So Sweet Lebanese and French Pastries gives out free Macarons

In celebration with Worldwide Macaron Day on Satuday, So Sweet Lebanese and French Pastries in west Toledo gave out more than 300 free Macarons.

The free Macarons were given out in hopes of people giving a donation to support Women of Toledo, an organization to empower and encourage women.

“We're really trying to spread joy through our desserts. We love the Toledo community, and we try to give back as much as we can and any moment we can we will do that,” said Aalaa Elbeib, the owner of So Sweet Pastries.

So Sweet is hoping people will continue to support Women of Toledo and join them at their bakery to enjoy some unique pastries.

