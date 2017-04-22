Animal rehab center opening doors for behind the scenes look - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Animal rehab center opening doors for behind the scenes look

By Kelsey Cogan, Reporter
Connect
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
WHITEHOUSE, OH (WTOL) -

You get the chance to be up close and personal with the animals at Nature's Nursery in Whitehouse on Sunday.

The wildlife rehabilitation facility will be opening their doors to the public for a behind the scenes look at the wildlife they rescue.

From 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., the public can learn about their operations and interact with the animals. They will also have crafts for kids to do.

The event is free for anyone interested.

“A lot of our animals that they're going to be seeing are animals they could potentially see in their backyard. We want people to understand and learn about them so they can share their world with these animals, not be afraid is them, not try and take them into their homes, and hopefully get an appreciation for the animals that are out there," said Operations Director, Laura Zitzelverger.

Nature’s Nursery will have three more open houses this year; on July 16th, September 17th and December 10th.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
 
 
 

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly