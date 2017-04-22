Animal rehab center opening doors for behind the scenes look

You get the chance to be up close and personal with the animals at Nature's Nursery in Whitehouse on Sunday.

The wildlife rehabilitation facility will be opening their doors to the public for a behind the scenes look at the wildlife they rescue.

From 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., the public can learn about their operations and interact with the animals. They will also have crafts for kids to do.

The event is free for anyone interested.

“A lot of our animals that they're going to be seeing are animals they could potentially see in their backyard. We want people to understand and learn about them so they can share their world with these animals, not be afraid is them, not try and take them into their homes, and hopefully get an appreciation for the animals that are out there," said Operations Director, Laura Zitzelverger.

Nature’s Nursery will have three more open houses this year; on July 16th, September 17th and December 10th.

