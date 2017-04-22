Hundreds march for science at International Park

Hundreds of people met at International Park Saturday for Earth Day's March for Science.

The marchers rallied at the park before marching to Imagination Station.

The March for Science represents the importance of science and how it can serve for the common good.

“It might be something that isn't on everyone's mind," said Eva Scott, a student at the University of Toledo. "It isn't in the back of all of our minds but it's very important still so it's important we out here showing people and getting that spark ignited in them.”

Following the rally and march, people were invited to stay for teach-in events at Imagination Station.

