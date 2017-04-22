Boil advisory lifted for Village of Continental - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Boil advisory lifted for Village of Continental

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A boil advisory has been lifted for the village of Continental in Putnam County. 

Residents were urged to boil all water before using it over the weekend.

The village did not specify the reason for the alert.

On Monday, the village said residents were safe to resume using water as normal. 

