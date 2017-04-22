Woman leads police on chase through west and central Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman leads police on chase through west and central Toledo

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A woman with several warrants for her arrest led Toledo police on a chase early Saturday morning.

The pursuit began at about 12:30 a.m. at the 4000 block of Dorr Street.

According to police, the suspect was originally pulled over for a possible OVI.

When police asked the woman to step out of the car, she drove off and fled to Vance Street. She drove off the road and crashed into low hanging branches.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene, but police where able to take her into custody.

Two others were in the car with her.

There were no injuries.

