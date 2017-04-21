Forty-eight years of Dum Dums enough for retiring candy maker

Spangler Candy is famous for their Dum Dum suckers (Source: WTOL)

Al Braun has been making candy for close to half a century (Source: WTOL)

The Spangler Candy factory in Bryan, OH has been producing sweet treats for over 100 years.

Their most famous creation... the Dum Dum lollipop.

On Friday, the factory waved goodbye to one of its longest tenured employees.

Since 1969, Al Braun has watched the Dum Dums fly by… 12 million a day.

There are many like him at the factory, the faces behind the childhood favorite, but none with his level of experience.

"I've done pretty much everything. I've cooked safe-t pops, I've cooked candy canes, I've worked in the starch room where the marshmallow peanuts are made, and for the past 25 years I've been running baggers,” said Al.

News of his retirement exploded on social media, with over 25 million views on Facebook and Twitter.

Al watched his last bag go by today, sharing the experience with his family.

"It's bittersweet. In a way, I'm glad I'm leaving, because it's time," said Al.

Many would find this work to be tedious and monotonous. But he says he wouldn't change a thing.

"There's no perfect place to work. You're going to have days when things are good and days when things are bad, but there's no perfect place. This has been a good place for me,” said Al.

Al says he's not sure what retirement will hold, but he's going to enjoy it.

Which is a good reflection of his favorite flavor.

"I like the mystery, because you never know what you're going to get inside that wrapper."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.