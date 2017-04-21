Grant will help group spruce up east Toledo park

A group in east Toledo has big plans for a park in that part of town after being rewarded one of three grants by the Lucas County Sustainability Commission.

The $1,000 grants may not seem like a lot of money, but it should go a long way to brighten up the neighborhood.



"We thought we are already working on some revitalization efforts on the business district so we thought, let's look at the parks, so here we are. The park is a small pocket park, it needs attention, it needs some TLC,” said Jodi Gross, with East Toledo Community Builder.

The plan is to add flowers, and make the park beautiful again.

"I'm so thankful that the county sees the importance of bringing life back to our neighborhoods, revitalizing them a little at a time,” said Ms. Gross.

In addition to the East Toledo Family Center, the Burroughs Neighborhood Organization, and the First Unitarian Church also received grants.

Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak says, even with a small amount, these groups have the volunteer manpower to truly make a difference.

"We are grateful for all of their work and we wanted to award them with some grant dollars that was raised by the community to give back to the community,” said Wozniak.

