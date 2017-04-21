OSHP troopers seize 105 grams of heroin in turnpike traffic stop

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers arrested two people for transporting 105 grams of heroin in a car on the turnpike in Sandusky County earlier this week.

According to OSHP, troopers pulled over the SUV around 11:40 p.m. on Monday.

A search of the vehicle with the help of a drug-sniffing dog turned up the heroin in a vacuum sealed package.

The driver of the SUV, Maurice Dunklin Jr. and passenger Dy Meisha La Tray Coles, both of Cleveland, were charged with possession and trafficking in heroin.

The drugs are worth about $18,690.

