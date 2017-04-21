James Hartley removed from Lucas County Board of Elections

Ohio Secretary of State John Husted officially removed James Hartley from the Lucas County Board of Elections Friday in the wake of ongoing corruption scandal in the BOE.

In an open letter to Hartley, Sec. Husted says Hartley used the the Lucas County Board of Elections to "advance petty self-interests or exercise personal vendettas."

Hartley was originally suspended from the Board of Elections in late-March following text messages allegedly being sent between Hartley and Lucas County Republican Chairman John Stainbrook at a meeting of the Board of Elections. At that meeting, the board was discussing who would be the new director of the BOE.

Following an investigation, Sec. Husted told Hartley in the letter there was sufficient reason to remove him from the board.

