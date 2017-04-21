Ray Abou Arab trial set to begin Monday

For the families of two Toledo firefighters, it has been an agonizing three years. But closure may soon on the horizon.

Ray Abou Arab is accused of setting a fire in 2014 that killed firefighters Stephen Machcinski and James Dickman.

Apartment building owner charged with murder, arson in deaths of Toledo firefighters

Abou Arab was arrested and charged with murder shortly after.

It's taken three years, and multiple trial dates that were later pushed back, for both the state and the defense to build their respective cases. However, the trial itself is also supposed to be a long process.

Jury selection is set to begin Monday, but because of the publicity the case has received, finding an impartial jury could take longer than most trials.

Wednesday morning, the jury will be taken to Magnolia Street to the scene of the fire to help them get a better understanding of the area.

The courtroom is expected to be packed with Toledo firefighters, the families of the victims and the family of Abou Arab.

Memorial service pays tribute to firefighters killed three years ago

The judge placed a gag order on the case until the verdict is read.

There will also be two comfort dogs available for any witnesses who may need them.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.