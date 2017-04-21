Findlay Heart Walk takes steps toward a healthy heart - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay Heart Walk takes steps toward a healthy heart

By Malena Caruso, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

The journey to living a healthy live and having a healthy heart starts with just one step.

That's the idea behind the Hancock County Heart Walk.

On Friday, organizers spent the day getting ready to walk for a healthy heart.

The American Heart Association will have 287 Heart Walks across the country this year.

Findlay's event is Saturday morning. Hancock County wants to do more than just put on a 5k run and walk.

They want to encourage people to take control of their health.

"If we're a healthy community, we're vibrant community,” said Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, Hancock County Heart Walk Chair. “A vibrant community is a successful community. We have an opportunity to improve our health and then improve our overall health of our community and in many other ways in our work life and in our play life."

Diet and exercise are known ways to prevent the disease.

The American Heart Association says heart disease is the number one killer in the U.S.

If you can't make the Hancock County Heart Walk, you can always head up to Toledo and join the Heart Association's Toledo Heart
Walk on May 13.

The Hancock County Heart Walk is Saturday April 22 in Findlay. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

You can find out more about the Hancock County Heart Walk here.

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

