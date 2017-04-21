St. Wendelin High School set to close in June

St. Wendelin High School in Fostoria is set to close its doors for good in June.

According to the parish, a meeting was held to review St. Wendelin's parish finances. At the meeting, leaders recommended closing the school as the only course of action.

Bishop Daniel E. Thomas accepted the recommendation.

The parish says continuing to operate the school would leave the parish in a deficit.

Teachers and faculty were told of the closing Friday afternoon.

Parish leadership offered the following statement:

We deeply regret having to make this decision, however, we are convinced that it is the right decision, given the present circumstances and future projections. We know there will be many questions and needs during this transition time; we will do our best to assist all. We are grateful to God for the many years that we have been able to serve Him in our parish through our Catholic high school. We give thanks for our families, students, faculty, staff, and benefactors. We look forward with optimism that God is with us in this next chapter of Catholic education at St. Wendelin.

School administrators will now work with Calvert Catholic Schools in Tiffin and St. Joseph Central Catholic in Fremont to transfer students in grades 8-11.

The parish is also providing Sunday religious education for students choosing not to attend Catholic school.

St. Wendelin parish dates back to 1851, while the elementary and high schools were opened in 1909.

The last official day for the school is June 30.

