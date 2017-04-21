Passport backlog causing delays in applications

Warm weather means summer is almost hear. And with summer, means summer vacation.

For those planning to travel to travel abroad, it is a good time to apply for your passport now.

Passport experts at the Toledo Main Library say there's a backlog in passport applications because of new rules that went into effect ten years ago.

"Starting in 2007, you needed a passport or passport card to go to Canada or Mexico. Those are good for ten years. Ten years is up," said Harry Johnston with the Toledo Main Library.

Johnston says that means a lot of people are renewing right now. Just last year, the State Department processed more than 16 million passports.

Because of the backlog, it can take up to two months to get your passport, about two weeks longer than normal.

If you aren't sure how to go about getting a passport, the library can help walk you through it.

"You can always call the library and we can give you that information. It's also on our website, under services, there is a checklist there," Johnston said.

There are a couple other things to keep in mind.

A new rule within the last few months states you can no longer wear glasses in your passport photo.

Also, if you're getting a passport for your child, "You need to have both the parents with the child to get the passport. If one of the parents is unable to come, there is a separate form that does need to be notarized," explained Johnston.

If you need help, you can get it seven days a week at the Toledo Main Library's passport services. It's open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. through 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. through 4 p.m.

You can also get more information by following this link.

