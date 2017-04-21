Toledo police searching for Rite Aid robber

Toledo police are hoping to identify a man accused of stealing merchandise from a central Toledo Rite Aid.

According to Toledo police, he merchandise from the store. When employees confronted them, he threatened to shoot them with a gun before fleeing.

Police say the subject is 5'10'', has gold teeth and a tattoo on his neck. The subject fled in an older model vehicle painted in a gold and purple. The vehicle had a 30-day tag.

If you have any information, call Crime Stopper at (419)-255-1111.

