Two suspects arrested following Putnam Co. burglary

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects after a burglary near Pandora Thursday night.

The burglary happened on Road 5 outside of Pandora after 9 p.m.

According to Putnam County Sheriff's Office, a resident in the area saw the suspects stealing tools from an outbuilding before getting into a vehicle. The resident pursued the subjects in his vehicle.

Deputies say the suspect's vehicle wrecked and rolled onto its side.

Deputies arrested Raymond Rainer, 33, and Derek Leach, 29, in connection with the incident.

