Dry weather could mean trouble for allergy sufferers

As we head into the weekend, all of your outdoor plans will be rain-free. Saturday, Sunday, Monday and even Tuesday have a good chance of remaining dry, with a slow warm up to work in early next week.



The downside to this extended dry spell means pollen levels will remain high through the weekend and are likely to become worse as winds pick up just in time for the Glass City Marathon on Sunday.



There is allergy relief in sight. As rain and storm chances pick up by mid-week, humidity levels will rise and pollen levels will become more manageable.