Cheer coach indicted on child sex charges

A Williams County grand jury charged a cheer coach Friday with four counts of child sex crimes.

Ryder Sommers, 21, of Fayette is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old in 2016.

Sommers faces one charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of sexual battery.

According to the indictment, Sommers was the coach of both girls.

According to KPC News, Sommers was the coach of the Youth and Tiny Class Act All-Star competitive cheer teams from the NWO Elite Athletics Gym in Montpelier. He was let go in February.

It is unknown if the girls in the indictment were associated with that team.

