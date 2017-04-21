Promises Kept? A look at Trump's first 100 days in office

President Donald Trump's 100th day in office is just a few days away. So how is he stacking up when it comes to his campaign promises?

There's nothing written in the Constitution stating that a president has to accomplish anything in the first 100 days of a Presidential term, but political experts say it serves as a good measure of momentum. It's the time when approval ratings are generally high, making it easier to accomplish big ticket items.

People in Toledo are divided on what grade to give the new president. Take a look at the responses on our Facebook poll.

For the most part, Toledoans weren't too harsh on the President, but according to the latest Gallup poll, his first quarter approval rating sits at 41 percent - 14 percentage points lower than any other president in Gallup's polling history.

University of Toledo's Political Science Chair Dr. Sam Nelson says, the low approval rating could be because the President has had difficulties delivering on his campaign promises.

"I think if you go down a checklist of campaign promises, there aren't very many checked off. And there are a number of, whatever the opposite of checked off is, they've already failed," Nelson said.

Here's a look at that checklist:

Repeal and Replace Obamacare

Congress was unable to bring a bill to the floor, though lawmakers say they are still working on it. One of them, Northwest Ohio's own, Republican Congressman Bob Latta.

"We can't just say we're gonna walk away from this. Because when you look around the country, we have some individuals out there that have 25 percent increases in their premiums." Latta said.

Immigration reform

President Trump did sign an executive order, but it's tied up in the courts and may not be ruled on before its 90 day expiration.

Building a wall on the Mexican border and making Mexico pay for it

No Appropriation has been approved to fund the project.

Infrastructure Package

Not passed.

Ohio Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur says she was hoping that would have been one of the President's first orders of business. "I think the President should have looked for common ground initially. Starting with his infrastructure ideas. He's a builder, by profession. That is something that could have unified the country," says Kaptur.

The President has had some successes.

Rollback on Labor Regulations

Congressman Bob Latta says that has helped people in his district.

"In the US, we have about 1.9 trillion dollars in regulations out there. So in my district, which is 60 thousand manufacturers. I have the largest farm income-producing district in the state of Ohio," says Latta.

Nominate Supreme Court Nominee

Neil Gorsuch was confirmed by Congress in April.

"The long term consequences are huge. In terms of what the voters wanted from him, from Trump, that Supreme Court seat was a big part of it and they got it," Nelson said.

Some other promises President Trump made on the campaign trail include:

Budget Blueprint

Blueprint was released, but members of Congress say it likely will not pass as written

Withdraw from Trans-Pacific Partnership

Signed an executive order to do so within the first few days in office

Reinstate the Mexico Policy which removes federal funding for abortion clinics

Signed executive order

Lobbying Ban, bans administration officials from lobbying on behalf of a foreign government and five year ban on people lobbying the agency they used to work for.

Signed executive order, but exemptions are included.

Hiring Freeze on civilian government positions

Signed executive order

Authorize construction of Keystone and Dakota Access Pipeline

Signed executive order

Rollback on Obama energy initiatives

Signed executive order

President Trump also recently signed the executive order "America First," which aims to put more people back to work. Nelson says it's not clear yet how it will shake out.

"There's kind of a range there," Nelson said. "Some executive orders really matter; they do something right away. The immigration orders would have if they weren't blocked in the courts. Others are more ... they may not amount to much."

Nelson adds some executive orders require Congress to appropriate funding to go into effect.

List: Trump's executive orders

Nelson says, by and large, the President has not passed a significant piece of legislation in his first 100 days in office. He says it could have something to do with his relationship with his own party.

"Even though Republicans control the government in both branches of Congress, they didn't have a coordinated campaign, and they didn't have a coordinated transition ... they're really not on the same page right now," Nelson said.

He says getting on the same page is something the President should look to do in his second quarter, before lawmakers start leaving for the summer.

In case anyone is keeping count: President Obama passed a stimulus bill in his first 30 days in office. President George W. Bush passed sweeping tax cuts just outside of his 100th day.

