Police: Man assaulted in his home in Springfield Twp. overnight

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Sylvania Township police are investigating a burglary at an apartment early on Friday morning.

The burglary happened around 2 a.m. at a complex on Pin Oak Drive, off Holland Sylvania.

According to the police report, police found a man sitting on the front steps of the apartment with his face covered in blood.

The man told police he had been upstairs in his residence when two unknown males came into his home.

According to the man, the two men entered his home through the unlocked front door, came upstairs and began beating him with a mechanic’s tool and gouging his eyes as they demanded money.

The man also said his dog was kicked by the two men when it tried to protect him.

The man also said the suspects told him they were going to kill him and had a gun, which he tried to take away from them in the struggle.

A neighbor says she saw the two men flee out the front door and take off in a vehicle on Fairbanks.

No description was given of the men or the vehicle.

