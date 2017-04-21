Police: Man assaulted in his home in Springfield Twp. overnight - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Man assaulted in his home in Springfield Twp. overnight

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Sylvania Township police are investigating a burglary at an apartment early on Friday morning.

The burglary happened around 2 a.m. at a complex on Pin Oak Drive, off Holland Sylvania.

According to the police report, police found a man sitting on the front steps of the apartment with his face covered in blood.

The man told police he had been upstairs in his residence when two unknown males came into his home.

According to the man, the two men entered his home through the unlocked front door, came upstairs and began beating him with a mechanic’s tool and gouging his eyes as they demanded money.

The man also said his dog was kicked by the two men when it tried to protect him.

The man also said the suspects told him they were going to kill him and had a gun, which he tried to take away from them in the struggle.

A neighbor says she saw the two men flee out the front door and take off in a vehicle on Fairbanks.

No description was given of the men or the vehicle.

