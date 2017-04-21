Three men rescued from frigid Lake Erie waters

Three men are now recovering after getting stranded out on Lake Erie.

Police say a private boater took the men to shore in Oak Harbor.

The boater found the three men clinging to their capsized boat around 1 a.m.

Police say the men used a cell phone to call for help and to use as a flashlight.

All three men went to the hospital to be checked out.

