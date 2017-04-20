Defiance Co. teen investigated following alleged threat against school

A 15-year-old teen is facing a criminal investigation after allegedly sending a threat against their school.

According to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, the teen made the threat against Central Local School in an message sent via in the internet on April 8 to another juvenile.

Following an investigation, deputies say they found no weapons at the school.

The teen was expelled from Central Local School.

Charges against the teen are pending.

