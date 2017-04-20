Findlay police investigating armed robbery

Findlay police are searching for a man that allegedly robbed a victim a knife-point.

The robbery happened at about 6 p.m. Thursday evening in the 2300 block of Ivy Lane.

According to Findlay police, the male victim was going to meet another man that he knew to purchase an item.

The subject pulled a large knife on the victim and demanded money. The victim gave up the money and then fled.

Police have not named any suspects.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Findlay police at 419-424-7194.

