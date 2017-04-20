Monthly Art Loops returns to the Glass City

By now, the Art Loop can be considered a Toledo tradition.

The Art Loop is held on the third Thursday of each month between April and December.

It allows artists to show off their work and their passion.

Deb Dickens was one of the artists showing off her work. She makes handmade jewelry she calls "Doll Tags."

She began making the tags after recreating the dog tags her father won in World War II.

The University of Toledo Art School graduate makes her bracelets, necklaces and rings out of copper, brass and sterling silver.

“It gives people a chance to get to know us. See our business, support the local arts," Dickens said. "It’s really a great event they put on.”

There are forty venues along the loop. A bus takes you from one to the other spread out between the Warehouse District and the Uptown District along Adams Street.

“This is a way to celebrate the local arts community. To let people know Toledo has a thriving arts scene. That there’s so many cool artist studios, galleries, restaurants, all these things going on” said Ryan Bunch of the Arts Commission.

Jack Wilson is part of that scene. He is a sculptor working primarily with wrought iron.

Jack’s creations would look good in any yard.

“I’d rather do this than anything else. It’s a lot of fun. Sometimes it pays too," Wilson said with a chuckle.

The next Art Loop is May18th between 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

