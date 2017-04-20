Guest Editorial: Schedel Arboretum & Gardens shows the beauty of - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Guest Editorial: Schedel Arboretum & Gardens shows the beauty of nature

(Source: Schedel Arboretum & Gardens)

"Love nature, study nature, stay close to nature – it will never fail you."  Those are the words of Frank Lloyd Wright.  

I'm Rod Noble executive director of the Schedel Arboretum & Gardens in Elmore, Ohio.  

Nature and the delicate balance that we share with it in our existence is significant.  However, more and more – and particularly in the lives of young people – having the "experience" of nature is being lost to the internet, social media and busy lifestyles.

It is important that local resources for the conservation, study and appreciation of nature be created and preserved in our communities for both current and future generations.

At Schedel Arboretum & Gardens you will find acres filled with colorful displays, 15,000 annual flowers, themed gardens, water features, a bonsai collection, unusual plant species and dozens of large sculptures on the grounds.

Connect with nature in a unique way this summer!  

