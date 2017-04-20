Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge set to begin controlled burn

The sights and smell of smoke will soon rise from the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge.

The refuge is entering its springs prescribed fire season, which means they will do a controlled burn in the refuge.

The season will run through May 15.

The burn helps to improve the habitat and reduce the accumulation of fuels that lead to uncontrolled fires.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.