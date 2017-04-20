Man pleads not guilty in deaths of three people in Jerusalem Twp. crash

The man accused in a alleged drunk driving crash that killed three people in Jerusalem Township pleaded not guilty in court Thursday,

According to highway troopers, Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo was driving drunk and ran through a strop sign on March 26. Ramirez-Jaramillo's vehicle crashed into another vehicle, killing the three occupants inside.

Ramirez-Jaramillo is in the country illegally and is being investigated by the US Border Patrol.

He is scheduled to be back in court for a hearing in June.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.