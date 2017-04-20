Mercy Health announces new president of St. Vincent, Children's Hospital

Mercy Health announced Thursday Jeffrey Dempsey will take over as president of St. Vincent Medical Center and Children's Hospital.

“Jeff is a tremendous and proven leader within Mercy Health and I am pleased he will now be leading St. Vincent and Children’s moving forward,” said Dr. Imran Andrabi, president and CEO of Mercy Health-Toledo Region. “His collaborative leadership approach combined with his tenure of leadership at Mercy Health, is an asset for the organization as we look toward the future of healthcare delivery in downtown Toledo and throughout Northwest Ohio.”

Dempsey will take over for Tom Arquilla, who has served has president of the two hospitals for 10 months on an interim basis.

“I’d like to extend my appreciation to Tom for his commitment to Mercy Health – Toledo, for serving in dual leadership roles and working to move Vision 2020 forward with the leaders at St. Vincent,” Dr. Andrabi stated.

Dempsey has been with Mercy Health for two decades.

He previously served as president and COO of St. Charles. During his time, he helped open the Behavioral Health Institute at St. Charles and the Oregon Medical Center.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to have the opportunity to lead Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center and Children’s Hospital,” Dempsey said. “I look forward to working with the outstanding medical staff, leadership and employees in serving the community to continue to advance the Mercy Health mission.”

Dempsey is a product of the Toledo-region.

He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo before getting his MBA from Heidelberg University.

He is a member of the American College of Health Care Executives. He also serves on the local boards for the American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio and the Oregon Economic Development Foundation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.