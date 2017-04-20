Mercy Health announces new president of St. Vincent, Children's - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mercy Health announces new president of St. Vincent, Children's Hospital

Jeff Dempsey (Source: Mercy Health) Jeff Dempsey (Source: Mercy Health)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Mercy Health announced Thursday Jeffrey Dempsey will take over as president of St. Vincent Medical Center and Children's Hospital.

“Jeff is a tremendous and proven leader within Mercy Health and I am pleased he will now be leading St. Vincent and Children’s moving forward,” said Dr. Imran Andrabi, president and CEO of Mercy Health-Toledo Region. “His collaborative leadership approach combined with his tenure of leadership at Mercy Health, is an asset for the organization as we look toward the future of healthcare delivery in downtown Toledo and throughout Northwest Ohio.”

Dempsey will take over for Tom Arquilla, who has served has president of the two hospitals for 10 months on an interim basis.

“I’d like to extend my appreciation to Tom for his commitment to Mercy Health – Toledo, for serving in dual leadership roles and working to move Vision 2020 forward with the leaders at St. Vincent,” Dr. Andrabi stated.

Dempsey has been with Mercy Health for two decades.

He previously served as president and COO of St. Charles. During his time, he helped open the Behavioral Health Institute at St. Charles and the Oregon Medical Center.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to have the opportunity to lead Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center and Children’s Hospital,” Dempsey said. “I look forward to working with the outstanding medical staff, leadership and employees in serving the community to continue to advance the Mercy Health mission.”

Dempsey is a product of the Toledo-region.

He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo before getting his MBA from Heidelberg University.

He is a member of the American College of Health Care Executives. He also serves on the local boards for the American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio and the Oregon Economic Development Foundation.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly