"Day of Miracles" raised more than $30,000 for Mercy Children's

The "Day of Miracles" telethon benefiting Mercy Health Children's Hospital raised more than $30,000.

The telethon was held from 5 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on WTOL 11.

During the telethon, viewers were able to see and hear from children whose lives were saved by Mercy Children's and how their programs continue to help in a child's recovery process.

At the end of the telethon, supporters raised $32,209.03. Of that amount, only $2,500 came from sponsorships.

"The Day of Miracles is critical because we have so many people from the community hundreds maybe thousands that support us on that particular day," said Tim Koder, President Mercy Health Foundation Toledo.

Volunteers who believe giving back to the community really comes full circle.

"To meet the families, hear their stories, discover how Mercy Children's Hospital, we're able to help make a difference in those children's lives," said John Mangas of ReMax Preferred Associates.

Last year the money raised from the telethon was used to fund programs like the Autism Clinic, the Hippotherapy Program, the Child Life program. Mercy Health has not yet said where the money raised will go this year.

"The Day of Miracles is really part of a year of miracles,” Koder said. “It's part of one fundraising component of many that we have throughout the year."

There will be another fundraising event at Bar 145 on May 5.

WTOL would like to give our thanks to the people who donated to the telethon and the staff at Mercy Children's for the work they do each day.

