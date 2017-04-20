Guest Editorial: Advance Care Planning Coalition of Greater Tole - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Guest Editorial: Advance Care Planning Coalition of Greater Toledo

(Source: Advanced Care Planning Coalition of Greater Toledo - Facebook) (Source: Advanced Care Planning Coalition of Greater Toledo - Facebook)

What if you were in a car accident and so badly hurt that you could not speak for yourself? Would your family know what your wishes for treatment would be? 
If your frail, elderly father was rushed to the emergency room, would the hospital staff know how aggressively to treat him?

My name is Laurie Phillipps and I am the president of the Advance Care Planning Coalition of Greater Toledo. You might be surprised to know that fewer than 24 percent of Americans have completed advance directives. These are documents such as living wills and healthcare powers of attorney that make your wishes known in a medical crisis.

Even more important than these documents, are the conversations you need to have with your family and medical providers about your choices for care. 
In the event you could not speak for yourself, these conversations not only enable your loved ones to advocate for the care you desire, but also prevent them from agonizing over medical decisions and gives guidance to your medical providers.  

Starting Sunday April 16, we will be observing National Healthcare Decisions week – a designated time to educate our community about the importance of advance care planning. 

To better understand or complete your advance directives - or to learn more about having these important conversations with your family and medical providers, contact the Advance Care Planning Coalition's hot line at 419-725-0523.

Do not hesitate to start this process now, while you and your loved ones can talk thoughtfully and calmly about your choices. Because, as so many people have learned, it always seems too early - until it's too late.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly