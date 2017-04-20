Troopers seize $8K worth of pot in Sandusky Co. traffic stop - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Troopers seize $8K worth of pot in Sandusky Co. traffic stop

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol) (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An Ohio man was arrested for possessing nearly $8,000 worth of marijuana Sunday evening.

Michael W. Brown III, 25, of Akron, Ohio was stopped in Sandusky County by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for speeding.

Troopers searched Brown’s car after seeing marijuana debris in plain sight.

Two unloaded guns and several bags of marijuana, weighing more than three pounds, were found in the car.

Brown was taken to the Sandusky County Jail and was charged with two third-degree felonies, possession and trafficking marijuana.

