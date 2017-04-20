No one hurt in Toledo drive-by shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

No one hurt in Toledo drive-by shooting

Police are looking for a gunman after shots were fired at a Toledo home Thursday morning. (Source: WTOL) Police are looking for a gunman after shots were fired at a Toledo home Thursday morning. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

No one was hurt when guns were fired in a Toledo neighborhood around  6:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials say a home on Eastern Avenue was hit three times in a drive-by shooting, but no one was hurt.

The shooter is believed to have fled the scene in a Pontiac G6.

Officers continue to look for the person or people responsible. 

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

