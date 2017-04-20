No one hurt in Toledo drive-by shooting

Police are looking for a gunman after shots were fired at a Toledo home Thursday morning. (Source: WTOL)

No one was hurt when guns were fired in a Toledo neighborhood around 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials say a home on Eastern Avenue was hit three times in a drive-by shooting, but no one was hurt.

The shooter is believed to have fled the scene in a Pontiac G6.

Officers continue to look for the person or people responsible.

