'Visiting Angels' hopes to help more 'age gracefully in their home' with new location

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

As many of our loved ones are growing older, a new business in Wood County is looking to help them stay in their homes.

On Wednesday, “Visiting Angels” held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Bowling Green. The company already had a location in Toledo, but workers say the need for help is so high they decided to open a second location in the area.

The goal of Visiting Angels is to help older people remain in their homes instead of a nursing home.

“Our passion is to help people age gracefully in their home and to stay in their home for as long as possible,” said Director Troy Hendricks. “We come in and we do everything that is considered non-medical - whether it’s helping them with meals, helping them with laundry, med reminders, taking them to appointments - anything that can help them age gracefully.”

Anyone interested in working for Visiting Angels or has a loved one who needs assistance should call 1-800-365-4189

