Firefighter taken to the hospital after vacant house fire

A Toledo firefighter was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a vacant house in north Toledo Wednesday night.

According to firefighters, the fire started on the first floor of the home on Huron and Magnolia. The fire continued to spread to the second floor.

A firefighter suffered a minor knee injury. He was taken to the hospital.

