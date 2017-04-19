Walleye win game 5 with spectacular AJ Jenks goal in game's final minute

Toledo and Kalamazoo were locked in a tie for much of game 5 of their ECHL playoff series at the Huntington Center on Friday night, but the Walleye were finally able to put away the Wings 3-2 in the final seconds of regulation.

AJ Jenks scored a spectacular goal with just 23 seconds to play in the third period.

Zach Nastasiuk and Tyson Spink scored the Walleye’s two other goals.

Game 6 is in Kalamazoo on Sunday afternoon.

