Walleye win game 5 with spectacular AJ Jenks goal in game's final minute

Toledo and Kalamazoo were locked in a tie for much of game 5 of their ECHL playoff series at the Huntington Center on Friday night, but the Walleye were finally able to put away the Wings 3-2 in the final seconds of regulation.
AJ Jenks scored a spectacular goal with just 23 seconds to play in the third period.
Zach Nastasiuk and Tyson Spink scored the Walleye’s two other goals.
Game 6 is in Kalamazoo on Sunday afternoon.
