No bids for Ciboro house, Ohio takes ownership of property

The infamous house where two men raped and kept a teenage girl chained in the basement officially belongs to the State of Ohio.

The house and the adjacent lot were up for auction, but there were no buyers.

The starting bid for the house was just over $12,000 while the vacant lot was listed at $5,300.

Both properties were delinquent on taxes after their owners, Timothy and Esten Ciboro, were sentenced to life in prison.

With no one wanting to buy the property, the house will make its way into the hands of the Lucas County Land Bank. Representatives say the house will likely be demolished.

But the Lucas County Land Bank has the property on their radar.

""We can't overlook the fact that there was real psychological damage that this property has done because of the horrible things that have happened and it's horrible to the individuals directly involved but also horrible to the neighborhood," said Wade Kapszukiewicz of the Lucas County Land Bank.

Kapszukiewicz hopes the house will be cleared from the property by the end of the year.

