FIRST ALERT DAY: Possible strong storms moving into northwest Ohio Thursday

The FIRST ALERT Storm Team is preparing for a chance of strong storms Thursday afternoon.  There is a risk of very heavy rains, large hail and wind gusts over 60 mph from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

This morning will start out with a round of scattered showers and thundershowers at the bus stop. Be alert to a few heavier downpours. 

The sun will break through late morning and midday.  This will cause a quick warm up to highs near 80 degrees.

Thunderstorms will not only develop rapidly, they will also move very quickly through the area.  It is important to have a safety plan in place.  Follow the weather with our free WTOL FIRST ALERT Weather App.  Also look for the team on WTOL should severe weather develop.

