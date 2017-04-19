Elderly man dies after being trapped under lawn mower

A 75-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after an incident involving a lawn mower.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, Kenneth Peterson was mowing his lawn when the mower overturned in a ditch, pinning Peterson under the mower.

When emergency personnel arrived, they pronounced Peterson dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.