Multiple roads to close in Toledo for Glass City Marathon

WTOL 11 proudly supports the largest running event in the 419, the Glass City Marathon.

Thousands will take to the streets of Toledo for the Mercy Health Glass City Marathon Sunday.

The 26.2 mile marathon course and 13.1 half marathon course will travel through west Toledo, Ottawa Hills and Sylvania.

Organizers are doing what they can to make sure the public is aware of all traffic delays on race day.

They have enlisted hundreds of volunteers to get the word out.

We get out into the community as much as we can. We go door-to-door in the neighborhoods that the race runs through and say, 'hey, the race is coming, it's this day, it's this time'," said Jim Pool of Dave's Performance Footgear.

Organizers want people to come out to the curb and be a part of the race experience.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, but we'd like you to be a part of the race family and come out and support the runners and create that party atmosphere for the runners because they need that emotional push to get them through the race," said Pool.

Runners come from across the country to race in the Glass City.

Download the RaceJoy app to get detailed maps

Road Closures & Controlled Traffic in Toledo at Race start:

Bancroft from Secor to University Hills - closed from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bancroft from Secor to Indian River - 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

University Hills & Bancroft - closed from 6:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Secor Road - Kenwood to Dorr - closed from 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Secor Road - Kenwood to Valleston Parkway - 6:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Douglas Road from East Rocket Drive to Dorr - closed from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Dorr Street - westbound traffic closed from Douglas to Secor - 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Cheltanham from Bancroft to Pelham - closed from 6:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Pelham from Secor to Cheltanham - closed from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

Brantford from Secor to Drummond - closed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Drummond from Bancroft to Brantford - closed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Ottawa Hills, Some Roads Closed & Highly Congested, Bancroft Rd closed:

Bancroft from Secor to University Parks Trail closed from 6:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Kenwood from Secor to Ottawa Hill High School closed from 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

Indian Road from Secor to Talmadge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Various roads from within Ottawa Hills from Talmadge to Exmoor - controlled traffic from 7 a.m to 9 a.m.

Talmadge between Indian and Bancroft - closed from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Exmoor in Ottawa Hills to the main entrance of Wildwood on Central will be congested, controlled traffic - avoid from 7:15 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Hasty Road from Central to Brittany - lane restrictions, southbound traffic only

Central Avenue from Reynolds to Corey Road - avoid from 7:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Reynolds to Exmoor - closed from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

In Sylvania Road Closures and Very Congested with Controlled Traffic:

King Road between Sylvania and Brint - northbound closed from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Intersection of Sylvania and King - controlled traffic, avoid from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Intersection of King and Brint - controlled traffic, avoid from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Brint Road from King to Brinthaven - eastbound traffic closed from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Vicksburg closed from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Olander Park and Tam-O-Shanter will be congested from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Entrance to Olander - closed from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sylvania Avenue from Olander Park to Corey Road - lane restrictions in place, avoid from 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sylvania Avenue at McCord - controlled traffic, avoid from 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sylvania Avenue from McCord to Holland-Sylvania - closed from 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Heading Back Into Toledo, Corey Rd Closed, I-475 Corey Rd Exit Closed:

Corey between Sylvania and Central - closed from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Corey exit from I-475 closed from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bancroft and University Parks Trail - cannot cross trail from 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Richards at University Parks Trail- cannot cross trail from 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ideal locations for spectator viewing include:

Bancroft and Secor

Indian and Evergreen

Indian and Talmadge

King and Sylvania

Tam-O-Shanter, Sylvania

Olander Park, Sylvania

McCord and Holland Sylvania

Richards and University Parks Trail

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.